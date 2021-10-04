FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

PZZA stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.