FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Decreased by Analyst

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

