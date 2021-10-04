FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barclays PLC Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Barclays stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

