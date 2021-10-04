FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lowered by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $111.82 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

