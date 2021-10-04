FY2021 EPS Estimates for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Lifted by Analyst

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Concentrix in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.73. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $182.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $183.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,204,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

