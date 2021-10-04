FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FVI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

TSE:FVI opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

