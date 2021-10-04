FY2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Securities cut their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

RNST stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. Renasant has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after buying an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after buying an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

