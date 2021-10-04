FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telenor ASA in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%.

TELNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

