FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.99. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

