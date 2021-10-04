FY2021 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.77. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of TCBK opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

