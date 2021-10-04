FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.81.

Shares of ACB opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.10.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

