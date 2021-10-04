FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MTY Food Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.25.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$66.26 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$32.88 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

