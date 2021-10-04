FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MTY Food Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million.
MTY Food Group stock opened at C$66.26 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$32.88 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
