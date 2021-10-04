FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSE in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSEZY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SSE has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $1.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.38%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

