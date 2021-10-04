FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vipshop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

VIPS stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. Vipshop has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

