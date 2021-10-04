FY2022 EPS Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered by Analyst

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.