FY2022 EPS Estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Cut by Analyst

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telia Company AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

