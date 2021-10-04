G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GMVD traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,019. G Medical Innovations has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

