Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GMP stock remained flat at $GBX 6.05 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.97. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.10).

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

