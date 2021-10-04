Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of GMP stock remained flat at $GBX 6.05 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.97. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.10).
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
