Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.69

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
