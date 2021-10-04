Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.69

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

