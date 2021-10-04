GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $19.09 million and approximately $84,068.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00343425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,869,373 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

