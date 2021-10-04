Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Garmin worth $20,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $155.11 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $149.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

