Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.0 days.

GZTGF stock remained flat at $$8.66 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Gazit Globe has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

