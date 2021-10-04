Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.66

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.3713 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

