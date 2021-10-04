GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG):

9/28/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

9/27/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

9/24/2021 – GCM Grosvenor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

9/20/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

9/15/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

9/13/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

9/6/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

9/3/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

8/31/2021 – GCM Grosvenor is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

8/16/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 265,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.03. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Get GCM Grosvenor Inc alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.