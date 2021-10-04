GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.00

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.