Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

GNRC stock opened at $404.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.29. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,133,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

