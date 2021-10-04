Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $34,656.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

