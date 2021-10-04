GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $64,797.22 and approximately $111.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,953,170 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

