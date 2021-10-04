Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Genfit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

GNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Genfit has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the first quarter valued at $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

