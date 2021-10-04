Gentarium (GTM) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $68,265.33 and $19.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00099883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00141472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,990.70 or 0.99271512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.08 or 0.06806616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,759,565 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.