Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $121.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

