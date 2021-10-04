George Hu Sells 1,190 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, George Hu sold 4,569 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $11.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,681. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.95 and a 200-day moving average of $354.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

