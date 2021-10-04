GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$53.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

