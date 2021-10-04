GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFL. Barclays boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.68.

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after buying an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after buying an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

