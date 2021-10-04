GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFL. Barclays boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.68.
GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after buying an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after buying an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.