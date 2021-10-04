GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $21.57

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.81. GH Research shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $3,260,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $201,549,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $22,021,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $2,173,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

