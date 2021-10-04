GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 170,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GIGM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,845. The company has a market cap of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIGM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GigaMedia in the first quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GigaMedia by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GigaMedia in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GigaMedia by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

