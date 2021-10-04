Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,640.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,257 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 194,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,801. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

