Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,093,000 after purchasing an additional 984,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 108,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.