Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.60

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 2795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

