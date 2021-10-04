Global Cryptocurrency Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $301.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

