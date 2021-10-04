Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

GBLI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $383.47 million, a PE ratio of -150.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.