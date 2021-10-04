Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

NYSE:GPN opened at $159.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

