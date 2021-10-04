Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 792,568 shares during the quarter. Global Ship Lease makes up about 3.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 3.85% of Global Ship Lease worth $27,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of GSL traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 40,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,967. The company has a market cap of $775.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

