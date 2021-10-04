Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Short Interest Update

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,657,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition by 990.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,086,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 987,214 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,700,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition by 17.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,347,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSAQ remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,178. Global Synergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

