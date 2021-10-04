Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.87

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,278,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 307,923 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,250,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares in the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.