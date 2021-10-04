GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,422 ($18.58) and last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.94). Approximately 3,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 46,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,475 ($19.27).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,544.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,544.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53.

Get GlobalData alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. GlobalData’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,054,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £17,391,000 ($22,721,452.84).

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.