Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.60. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 53,071 shares changing hands.

GSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.10.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.