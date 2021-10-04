GoByte (GBX) Price Up 33.8% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $503,249.10 and $580.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

