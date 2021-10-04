Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,616 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,279,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,550,000 after acquiring an additional 114,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000.

IPG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 68,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

