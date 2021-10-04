Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.47. The company had a trading volume of 182,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.76 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

